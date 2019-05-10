Demystifying the IMS Design Center

Go behind the scenes at a furnishings showroom and an interior design studio, both located inside International Market Square, and discover how the two create one-of-a-kind residences here and all over the country. Brenda Westphal, owner of AJ Maison, and interior designer Lucy Penfield, owner of Lucy Interior Design, will give you a fast and fun play-by-play of how they create magic through furnishings, fabrics, and wallpaper selections. The event features a lively conversation with Brenda and Lucy that you won’t want to miss, plus the unveiling of Brenda’s new showroom space and a peek inside Lucy’s design studio next door.

Brenda Westphal, Owner of AJ Maison

Lucy Penfield, Owner of Lucy Interior Design

Thursday, June 6 | 3 – 5 p.m. | AJ Maison in IMS

