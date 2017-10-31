Wixon Jewelers: Holiday Gift Guide

Yellow Gold Leaf Bracelet

The soft sandblasted finish allows the pop of pave diamonds to provide a pretty punctuation to the alternating leaf design. Wixon Jewelers, 9955 Lyndale Ave S - Minneapolis, MN 55420

Emerald & Diamond Pendant

A special piece for any collection, the rich green color of this 1.77 carat pear-shaped pendant truly is a rare find. Wixon Jewelers, 9955 Lyndale Ave S - Minneapolis, MN 55420

Emerald Cut Diamond Band

Exceptional in quality and style, this seamlessly matched 14.43 carat diamond eternity band is designed for the right or left hand. Wixon Jewelers, 9955 Lyndale Ave S - Minneapolis, MN 55420

Wixon Custom Sapphire Ring

Expertly crafted by one of Wixon Jewelers’ in-house goldsmiths, this Wixon Custom ring features three seamlessly matched Ceylon sapphires totaling 5.13 carats. Wixon Jewelers, 9955 Lyndale Ave S - Minneapolis, MN 55420

Double Drop Diamond Earrings

These fabulous earrings feature four round brilliant cut diamonds totaling 10.73 carats. Once on, the movement of the drop showcases some serious sparkle! Wixon Jewelers, 9955 Lyndale Ave S - Minneapolis, MN 55420

Rendez-Vous by Jaeger-LeCoultre

An irresistible classic, the ladies Rendez-Vous is an eminently feminine timepeice. Created in 18k rose gold, the bracelet wears like a beautiful piece of jewelry. Wixon Jewelers, 9955 Lyndale Ave S - Minneapolis, MN 55420

