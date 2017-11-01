The Bibelot Shops: Holiday Gift Guide

Hot Chocolate Mug & Spoon Sets
Festive and fun! These mug and spoon sets amp up the yule-tide cheer on present wrapping and tree trimming. The Bibelot Shops, 1082 Grand Avenue Saint Paul, MN 55105
Price: $19.95
Mantra Cuff Bracelets
Inspire and delight your friends with the perfect gift! We have jewelry that appeals to all tastes & budgets. The Bibelot Shops, 1082 Grand Avenue Saint Paul, MN 55105
Price: $25 - $35
Jul: Swedish American Holiday Traditions
Even if you can't claim any Scandinavian heritage, you'll want to adopt their time-tested Christmas traditions. We certainly do! The Bibelot Shops, 1082 Grand Avenue Saint Paul, MN 55105
Price: $24.95
Minnesota Hot Dish Casserole
Minnesota's favorite comfort food: suitable for occasions from church basement potlucks to family picnics. Hungry? You betcha. The Bibelot Shops, 1082 Grand Avenue Saint Paul, MN 55105
Price: $39.95
Sweet Dreams Battery Operated Night Lights
These sweet lights emit a soft glow. Eco-friendly & child safe -- like all our favorite toys! The Bibelot Shops, 1082 Grand Avenue Saint Paul, MN 55105
Price: $17.95
Minnesota Buffalo Plaid Socks
Socks: best gift ever! Bibelot carries a wide selection of novelty socks, plus an impeccably curated line of women's clothing & accessories. The Bibelot Shops, 1082 Grand Avenue Saint Paul, MN 55105
Price: $12.50
Other Metro Locations: Saint Anthony Park: 2276 Como Avenue Saint Paul, MN 55108 | Linden Hills: 4315 Upton Avenue S, Minneapolis, MN 55410 | Northeast: 23 University Avenue SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414