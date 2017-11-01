Northmade Co: Holiday Gift Guide

MPLS Script Raglan
MPLS Script raglan – printed on a super comfy unisex cotton blend shirt. Wherever you go, take your Minneapolis pride along.
Price: $25
Minnesota Pom Hat
Show off your city pride with this super warm, Minnesota-made knit pom hat.
Price: $25
Lake Superior Cocktail Glass
Celebrate the great Lake Superior and northern Minnesota with this 14oz cocktail glass.
Price: $12
St. Paul Sweatshirt
Show your city pride in this unisex vintage-inspired fleece sweatshirt. Also available in a MPLS version.
Price: $54
Loon Calls T-shirt
This unisex t-shirt represents not only the state bird, but all of the natural beauty throughout the state.
Price: $25
On Sundays we Wear Purple T-shirt
On Sundays we Wear Purple: Perfect game day gear for any Minnesotan.
Price: $25