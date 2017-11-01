Northmade Co: Holiday Gift Guide

MPLS Script Raglan

MPLS Script raglan – printed on a super comfy unisex cotton blend shirt. Wherever you go, take your Minneapolis pride along. Northmade Co., 610 9th St. SE, #107, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Price: $25

BUY NOW!

Minnesota Pom Hat

Show off your city pride with this super warm, Minnesota-made knit pom hat. Northmade Co., 610 9th St. SE, #107, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Price: $25

BUY NOW!

Lake Superior Cocktail Glass

Celebrate the great Lake Superior and northern Minnesota with this 14oz cocktail glass. Northmade Co., 610 9th St. SE, #107, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Price: $12

BUY NOW!

St. Paul Sweatshirt

Show your city pride in this unisex vintage-inspired fleece sweatshirt. Also available in a MPLS version. Northmade Co., 610 9th St. SE, #107, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Price: $54

BUY NOW!

Loon Calls T-shirt

This unisex t-shirt represents not only the state bird, but all of the natural beauty throughout the state. Northmade Co., 610 9th St. SE, #107, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Price: $25

BUY NOW!

On Sundays we Wear Purple T-shirt

On Sundays we Wear Purple: Perfect game day gear for any Minnesotan. Northmade Co., 610 9th St. SE, #107, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Price: $25

BUY NOW!