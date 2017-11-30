Forage Modern Workshop: Holiday Gift Guide

× Expand forage luster candle

Luster Candle Holders

Hand-formed and glazed with 24K gold glaze. Each one is unique. Sold in a pair. By Workaday Handmade.

Price: $78

Casserole

Hand-thrown stoneware casserole. Matte green or black glaze with a glossy clear interior. Oven and dishwasher safe.

Price: $90

Swedish Branch Candle

Hand dipped candle in the Swedish tradition.

Price: $30

Woven Placemat

Handwoven in the Philippines. 100% cotton, machine washable. Makes a beautiful placemat or wall hanging.

Price: $19

Handcrafted Modern

An intimate and revealing collection of photographs, showcasing the personal homes of iconic mid-century architects and designers.

Price: $45

Princess Ring

Delicate sterling silver ring with opal in a lovely high setting by Mondo Mondo.

Price: $160

