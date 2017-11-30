Forage Modern Workshop: Holiday Gift Guide

×
forage luster candle
Luster Candle Holders
Hand-formed and glazed with 24K gold glaze. Each one is unique. Sold in a pair. By Workaday Handmade.
Price: $78
Casserole
Hand-thrown stoneware casserole. Matte green or black glaze with a glossy clear interior. Oven and dishwasher safe.
Price: $90
Swedish Branch Candle
Hand dipped candle in the Swedish tradition.
Price: $30
Woven Placemat
Handwoven in the Philippines. 100% cotton, machine washable. Makes a beautiful placemat or wall hanging.
Price: $19
Handcrafted Modern
An intimate and revealing collection of photographs, showcasing the personal homes of iconic mid-century architects and designers.
Price: $45
Princess Ring
Delicate sterling silver ring with opal in a lovely high setting by Mondo Mondo.
Price: $160