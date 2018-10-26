Holi-Go-Fabulous Sessions

Saturday, November 10th

9:00 - 9:45 am: Bubbles & Beauty Must-Haves with Senior Writer Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl, Makeup Artist & Product Guru, Fatima Olive

10:00 - 10:45 am: Hot Gifts and Holiday Fashion Trends with Trend & Style Editor, Madeline Nachbar

1:00 - 1:45 pm: Holiday Beers + Bites with Senior Food & Dining Editor, Stephanie March

Holi-Go-Tea with Westin Edina Galleria Hotel; — $40 per person. Ticket includes: a complimentary sparkling pour, Westin Stainless Steel Tumbler, food & tea service. To purchase the Holi-Go-Tea session, click here!

Sunday, November 11th

10:00 - 10:45 am: Holiday Entertaining with Home & Design Editor, Kelly Kegans

11:00 - 11:45 am: Special Home Decor Q&A with Brad and Heather Fox of HGTV’s ‘Stay or Sell’ and Home & Design Editor, Kelly Kegans

