8:30 am: Check In and enjoy a light brunch inside Gabberts Design Studio

9:30 -10:15 am: Holiday Gift and Style Trends with Senior Shopping & Style Editor Allison Kaplan

Join Ali as she brings together the hottest holiday gifts. Ideas for what to get the BFF who has everything to the best gifts for kids, Ali has it covered. Also, fashion tips for all those holiday parties – even if party means finding the coziest of sweaters to snuggle up in while binge watching your favorite show.

10:30 -11 am: Holiday Entertaining Trends with Home & Design Editor Kelly Kegans

From the latest in holiday table settings to tips on how to blend traditional and modern styles, Kelly will talk holiday entertaining trends that will make your get-togethers even more festive.

11:15 am - 12:00 pm: Holiday Beauty Trends

Get the inside scoop on the beauty trends you’ll want to try for all those holiday parties. Also, must-have hair and skincare products for the cold winter months.

12:00 – 1:00 pm: Holiday Beer & Wine Tasting with Senior Food & Dining Editor, Stephanie March

Join Steph as she gives the inside scoop on the perfect holiday beers and wine for you and your guests. Red or white? What about the bubbly (it’s not just for New Year’s Eve)? Steph will talk about the best in wine, champagne, and beers for your holiday soirees. Also, tips on stocking your home bar for all those holiday gatherings.