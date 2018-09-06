Panelist Bios

Jason R. Cornelius, MD

Dr. Cornelius completed his medical school training at the University of Maryland before moving to Minnesota for his Neurology residency and Sleep Medicine fellowship at Mayo Clinic, Rochester. He has practiced as a board-certified neurologist and sleep specialist with Minneapolis Clinic of Neurology for the last 8 years, and currently serves as Medical Director for the North Memorial Sleep Medicine program. Dr. Cornelius provides comprehensive care for all sleep and neurologic disorders at his Maple Grove office location, as well as the North Memorial Minnetonka Medical Center. He is joined in practice by Jamie Witt, PA and Jessica Idahor, NP. Dr. Cornelius remains involved in medical education and enjoys participating in clinical research. Special areas of interest include use of Inspire Upper Airway Stimulation for management of obstructive sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, narcolepsy, and parasomnias. When he is not at work, Dr. Cornelius enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters.

Pete Bils

Vice President of Sleep Science & Research Sleep Number

Pete Bils, Sleep Number® setting 25, has spent more than 20 years researching sleep, and is focused on studying the critical relationship between sleep, good health and quality of life. Since joining Sleep Number in 1996, Bils passionately investigates the use of new technologies to promote better sleep. He pioneered the company’s pressure sensor technology, IndividualFit™ 3-D Imaging, which is used in all Sleep Number® stores to find customers’ ideal Sleep Number® setting (their level of comfort, firmness and support). He also spends countless hours in the lab studying sleep behaviors and patterns. By studying how people sleep, Bils plays a pivotal role in designing products that help people sleep better.

Bils is an active member of several sleep leadership organizations, including:

• Immediate Past Chair of the Better Sleep Council

• Member of the National Sleep Foundation

• Member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine

• Adjunct professor at Northwestern Health Sciences University in Minneapolis

• Visiting sleep lecturer at Edina Public Schools

Terence Newman

Former player and now Assistant Defensive Backs Coach of the Minnesota Vikings and Sleep Number Partner

“I think sleep is probably one of the most important parts of performance. I think they go hand in hand, for sure. The more you sleep, the better your body’s recovered; your mind is rested. A lot of people talk about just the recover for the body, but the mind is just as important."

