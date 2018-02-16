Panelist Bios

Jonathan Gipson, MD, FACS

Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery

Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in History – Carleton College, Northfield, MN

Medical Degree – University of Minnesota School of Medicine, Minneapolis, MN

Residency:

Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine, Rochester, MN

Certification:

American Board of Surgery

Recognition:

Medical Director of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery – North Memorial Medical Center

Medical Director of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery – North Memorial Medical Center

Healthgrades Recognized Doctor

Best Doctors from “Minnesota Monthly”, 2015-2016

Approach to Care:

As a board-certified surgeon, Dr. Gipson aims to step in and intervene in my customers’ moments of greatest need to restore their health.. He is dedicated to using endoscopic, laparoscopic and robotic technology to decrease post-operative pain and improve general surgical outcomes.

Personal:

Dr. Gipson enjoys reading, spending time with family, and partaking in summer water sports and winter skiing.

Yelena Babashova, PA-C

Yelena Babashova is interested in comprehensive primary care and the prevention of disease for customers of all ages. It is her goal to have a challenging and meaningful career working with people and she is dedicated to serving in the community.

Dawn Bryant

Dawn Bryant is passionate — about health, fitness, leadership, purpose and hope. She’s a businesswoman, an entrepreneur, a speaker, a health and fitness crusader, a food lover, and a believer in people. Two decades of business experience, combined with personal experiences from her own life, including her 140-pound weightloss landing her in People magazine, on Good Morning America, and in Women’s World magazine (among others) fuel her mission of living to inspire and help people discover untapped possibility, strength and greatness ALREADY living inside of them.