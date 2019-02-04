Fit Fest Event Parking

Recreation and Wellness Center Parking Options

Ramps/Garages

All ramps and garages charge by the hour on a sliding scale ($12 daily maximum). Ramps and Garages accept credit cards.**

Recommended Ramps (in order of proximity):

Washington Ave Ramp (501 Washington Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455)

University Ave Ramp (1926 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455)

Church Street Garage (80 Church St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455)

4th Street Ramp (1625 4th St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455)

Oak Street Ramp (401 Oak St SE Minneapolis, MN 55455)

Daily Lots

Daily lots are the best choice for long periods of time. Lots accept cash and credit card.** Recommended Daily Lots:

Lot 37 (1811 5th St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 ) - $5/day

Maroon Lot (2028 6th St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 ) - $5/day

Meters

Meters are an option for short periods of time. Campus meters accept coins (quarters and dollar coins) and credit cards (Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover).

Nearby meter locations: Walnut Street SE (Near the Graduate Hotel) and Pillsbury Drive SE (Near Civil Engineering Building)

**Be aware that credit cards CANNOT be used in these facilities when there are University special events. For events, pay is collected upon entrance. Rates will vary depending on the event. Check the event calendar (https://www.pts.umn.edu/park/eventparkingcalendar) to see if there is an event on campus.

See the attached map for locations of these ramps, lots, and meters. More information about parking on campus can be found at https://www.pts.umn.edu/park