Fashionopolis - The Hosts

Hosted by Allison Kaplan

Ali Shops. All the time. An authority on retail and fashion, Ali's writing has appeared in numerous publications prior to joining Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. Ali hosts Shop Girls on myTalk107.1 every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is a frequent guest on other radio and television programs. Her Ali Shops Blog at mspmag.com is a popular resource for shopping scoops and tips. She grew up immersed in the retail world, commentating her first fashion show with her mom at age 6.

Runway Show Produced by Grant Whittaker

Known locally as the Twin Cities style expert, Grant arrived in 2001 and has been making waves ever since. Originally from Germany, Grant sets the style table with European flair, positive attitude and a wealth of style knowledge. As the owner of Grant Whittaker style, a fashion consulting company, his titles have ranged from senior style editor at Twin Cities Luxury and Fashion, Fallon advertising's catalyst, Minnesota Monthly's muse make-over spokesperson, fashion producer, editorial director, event producer, and style and trend correspondent. His work, character, and voice have graced all the local media outlets and publications. When not immersed in making the style community stronger, Grant finds himself on stage as a member of Ballet of the Dolls or working with personal clients on style and image.