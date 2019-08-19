SAVE THE DATE!

Join Mpls.St.Paul Magazine Trend & Style Editor Madeline Nachbar for The Road to Fashionopolis, a series of fall-fashion-centric pop-ups in partnership with some of the top Twin Cities shopping centers and destinations. Each pop-up will help set the stage for the big show on October 9 and highlight looks inspired by trends and influences from the globe’s most stylish cities. Fashionistas, it’s time to get out and hit your favorite stores in search of the perfect fall ‘fits. Won’t you join us? #shoplocal

Galleria | September 21st

Rosedale Center | October 3rd

Ridgedale Center | October 5th