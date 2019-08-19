Fashionopolis Tickets

Standard Premium VIP  - $200

  • Includes: premium front row seating, VIP gift bag (valued over $150), and two drink tickets.

Standard VIP Row 1 - $175

  • Includes: front row seating, VIP gift bag (valued over $150), and two drink tickets. 

Standard VIP Row 2 - $150

  • Includes: second row seating, VIP gift bag (valued over $150), and two drink tickets. 

 Standard VIP Row 3 - $100

  • Includes: third row seating, VIP gift bag (valued over $150), and two drink tickets. 

Theatre Premium VIP - $200

  • Includes: premium theatre seating, VIP gift bag (valued over $150), and two drink tickets. 

Theatre VIP - $125

  • Includes: assigned theatre seating, VIP gift bag (valued over $150), and two drink tickets. 

Theatre Standard- $75

  • Includes: assigned theatre seating and two drink tickets. 

Standard Seated - $50

  • Includes: assigned floor standard seating and two drink tickets. 

Standing Room Only - $30

  • Includes: standing room only ticket and two drink tickets. 