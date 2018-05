Lake Villard Resort

Property Listing | Realtor's Site

Rare opportunity for a successful prime resort in Central Minnesota with 10 rental cabins ranging in size from 2 to 5 bedrooms, 69 seasonal RV sites,event center, boat storage and 3 bedroom owners quarters above main lodge, all overlooking hundreds of feet of sand beach on Lake Villard. Large shop and storage building, impeccably maintained grounds and facilities. $2,950,000