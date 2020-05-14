Turtle Lake Township

Aerial view of home and guest home

Leech Lake Retreat

Look no further! Relax and enjoy everyday life with luxury amenities. Get ready for awesome fishing on Agency Bay/Leech Lake. Bring your boats and friends’ boats, 6 covered harbor slips accompany this custom-built Hiawatha log home nestled on 300’ of sand beach with panoramic views from all rooms. Efficient geothermal heating and cooling with 80KW generator for backup! Home sits on 2.2 acres and features 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 3 car garage and an additional 36 x 64 detached garage offering a 2,100 sq. ft. loft space and living area to be finished. Bring all guests young and old as home is equipped with an elevator if needed.