St. Paul Gem
Rare opportunity to own this landmark home, just one block from the river. Extensively renovated with all new brick, Marvin windows, and indoor sport court. Modern amenities throughout. 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, second floor laundry, and 6,300 square feet. $1,149,000
Castle on the Bluff
William Willcox & Emmanuel Masqueray both contributed to this magnificent mansion. French elegance meets modern updating. Enjoy splendid entertaining and luxurious living here. $1,700,000
4+ Acre City Estate
Private, 4+ acre oasis, with sweeping lawns, mature tress and wooded ravine in the heart of Highland Park. Magnificent 6+ bed, 8 bath beauty in superb, updated condition! $2,470,000
Striking Exterior
An exquisite brick and stone property in prime Summit Ave location. Impressive entry porch, grand porte cochere, and sunny spacious rooms. $850,000
Architect Design
Glorious 2003 construction amongst historic homes. Stylish original design. Huge front terrace for entertaining, romantic full floor mastersuite. $799,900
Incredible Mansion
Unobstructed, St. Paul skyline views from this breathtaking brick mansion, designed by Augustus Gauger for Samuel Dearing. Painstakingly restored by a master renovator. $850,000
Impeccable Living
Unique opportunity on Summit Ave. This brick colonial has all the original character of a classic, yet lives like a modern home in the heart of Saint Paul. Living and entertaining spaces in and out for every occasion. This home is modernized with mechanical and efficiency updates throughout. Comfortable and inviting. $1,825,000