Lodge Pole Pine Home

Property Listing | Realtor's Site

Spectacular log home on 34 acres, mixture of woods and open land. Updates include granite, impressive stone fireplace, fabulous landscaping and outdoor kitchen. $675,000

160 Wooded Acres

Property Listing | Realtor's Site

Private wooded setting with 4,000’+ of frontage on Eau Galle River. Charming log home with exposed timber beams and 2-story stone fireplace. Great hunting and fishing. 34 x 44 outbuilding included. $700,000