South Haven

Character & Class

Property Listing | Realtor's Site

Executive retreat on 40 wooded acres, minutes south of St. Cloud. This 6 bed, 4 bath home features nearly 6,000 sq. ft. finished with quality,character and class. Gourmet kitchen, wood fire pizza oven and walk-in pantry. Wood burning fireplace, impressive master suite and home theater. Enjoy the in-ground pool, patio and much more! $995,900

Executive Lakeshore

Located just 1 hour from the Twin Cities - save the 3 hour drive up north. Grand space for the entire family. 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 4,200 sq. ft.,120' of gradual slope to lake. A must see. $649,900