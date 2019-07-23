Quinn Farmhouse

When style and everyday realities combine, you get the Quinn Modern Farmhouse. Upper level laundry, 4 beds including owner’s suite, and a well thought-out floor plan. Offered by Paragon Homes in the Dunmore of Rosemount community. $499,900

Ashford Rambler

New construction brought to you by Paragon Homes. The Ashford rambler plan features 3 bedroom and 3 bathrooms with all living facilities on one level. Family friendly new neighborhood, Dunmore of Rosemount. School District 196. $489,900