Hemingway's Escape

Ernest Hemingway spent some of his days in this fabulous home. Nestled on almost 5 acres. Bright, crisp, perfect updates and extremely spacious.

Incredible Remodel

Remodeled from top to bottom with guest loft area. Elegant and pristine, full of character and charm. Traditional style with modern day amenities.

Updated with Character and Charm

Fabulous updates throughout. Keeping the tradition with full on character and charm. Spacious in design and gorgeous in nature.

Almost Complete

Stunning transformation taking place. Completely remodeled and brought back to life. Three car garage added, large loft, private master suite and balcony. On a wooded lot in the heart of the hill.

Steps to Mayo Campus

Peace and tranquility fill this home from the inside out. Well maintained, tastefully updated, and fully landscaped providing an incredible backdrop to come home to.