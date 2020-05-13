Entertainer's Dream
Backyard of lakefront home
Property Listing | Realtor's Site
Lakeshore living at its finest! Exterior features south facing lake views, flat .5 acre lot, 100’ sandy beach, 6+ garage and two decks. Interior offers main floor master, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, exercise room, wet bar and patio for optimal lake entertaining! $2,499,900
Lakeshore Cottage
Rendition of lakeside cottage exterior
This to-be-built home by Copper Creek is a gem on the Shores of Prior Lake! 50’ of sandy beach in a quiet no wake bay on desirable Lower Prior Lake. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and plenty of entertaining space throughout the home on the main and lower levels! $1,299,900
Front of home in winter
10 Acres and a Pool
Something for everyone! 10-acre estate with heated in-ground pool. Heated 46x72 plus 28x24 pole barn for all the toys. Custom home with cherry and maple woodwork, cherry-coffered office, main floor master suite. Heated 4-car garage! District 719 schools. $969,900
View of suburban home with pool
Modern Luxury Estate
Unbelievable Frank Lloyd Wright inspired home situated on 7.57 acres. “Resort feel” offers several water features, guesthouse, and the finest in outdoor living. 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, and 9+ car garage. $2,000,000