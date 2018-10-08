Pequot Lakes

Whitefish Peninsula

Eagle Point is an opportunity to own a once-in-a-lifetime legacy peninsula on prestigious Whitefish Lake. This private, gated estate has over 1,500 feet of sand shoreline, with sweeping panoramic views. The property features three homes, The Lodge, The Point House and Little Cabin, which off er 6,500 square feet of upscale living with 8 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms. Fantastic outdoor spaces include extensive decking system with pergola and grill area, and enclosed gazebo on a stunning beach. $4,500,000