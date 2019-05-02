Timeless Elegance

This exquisite home is overflowing with superior craftsmanship and cohesive, timeless elegance. An abundance of impeccably designed spaces and luxurious features abound both in and outside this home. $2,200,000

Architect Designed Living

Hilltop masterpiece designed by SALA Architects overlooking the picturesque Blue Marsh. Open floor plan with abundant windows and expansive veranda and patio areas on 2.25 acres. $1,245,000

Entertaining Family Retreat

Craftsman home with bright open spaces and six fireplaces! On 1.36 acres, it features an in-ground pool, hot tub, indoor sport court, craft room, and an enormous master suite! $1,150,000

Superior Craftsmanship

Beautifully designed and built by Hendel Homes, this home boasts main level living, a gourmet kitchen, a delightful walk-out lower level on over 2 acres and unbeatable views. $1,500,000

Stately Family Home

Located on a 1.5 acre corner lot in the coveted prairie neighborhood in North Oaks. This home has an updated kitchen, an in-ground pool, and an expansive master suite. $825,000

Timelessly Elegant Estate

A stunning estate for contemporary living. With unbeatable charm, refinement, architectural details, and recent renovations upwards of $500K this exquisite property has it all. $2,150,000

Tuscan Luxury

Sumptuous and spacious home with room for entertaining. Beautiful wrought iron details, hand-painted walls, and detailed trim work only elevate this Wooddale crafted home. $1,135,000

Coming Soon

Original Kootenia model home overlooking a pond with warm southern exposure! Upper level boasts huge bedrooms, closets and convenient laundry plus a true owner's retreat!