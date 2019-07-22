Treetop Contemporary

Introducing 4827 Lamplighters Lane, a stunning Streeter contemporary located in Minnetonka Schools. Tastefully updated with fantastic vaulted spaces, perfect for everyday living and entertaining.

Distinguished

Extraordinary custom home offers exquisite modern design and an impressive attention to detail. Loaded with grandeur that’s truly a pleasure to experience. $1,165,000

Custom Executive

Beckmann Custom Homes executive luxury in sought after Minnetonka neighborhood. High-end appointments with all of today’s desired features and amenities. Mature trees, ~1 acre.