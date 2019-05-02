Minneapolis

Lourdes Square

Incredible townhome living in downtown neighborhood. Stunning renovation/sophisticated neutral decor. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, double attached garage. Best walkability in the Twin Cities! $779,000

Turn-Key in Tangletown

Exceptional combination of old world charm and modern conveniences. Open floor plan. Chef's kitchen features marble countertops and backsplash and Viking appliances. $625,000

Panoramic City Views

Unique condo living at The Groveland. Impressive 2 bedroom, 2 full bath. Home offers generous center island kitchen. Brazilian cherry floors, upgraded finishes and a 30' balcony. $530,000