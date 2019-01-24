Lake Minnetonka

A Rare Find

Property Listing | Realtor's Site

Pristine walkout ranch-style home offering “turn key” one level living. Located on a private, quiet cul-de-sac on almost an acre. 370’ of lakeshore and uninterrupted panoramic views. Lovely, neutral decor. Impeccably maintained inside and out. 5 car garage. $2,600,000

Minnetonka Schools

Property Listing | Realtor's Site

Be on vacation every day! Beautifully updated 4 bed, 4 bath lake home featuring a variety of shoreline including a beach with lakeside firepit, swim hole, protected shoreline and more!