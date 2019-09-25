Inver Grove Heights

Traditional Elegance

Property Listing | Realtor's Site

Masterpiece walk-out rambler on acreage and a pond exudes quality craftsmanship, one-of-a-kind details and elegance. This architect-designed home enjoys a layout that is both easy for everyday living and ideal for entertaining. $1,250,000

5 Acres with a Shop

Property Listing | Realtor's Site

Enjoy 5.38 private acres with 2,598 sq. ft. 40x60’ shop with 14' ceilings, 2 - 12’x12’ garage doors, floor drain, heated 2’x6’ wall construction, 200 amp service, private bath and more. $825,000