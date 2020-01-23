Gray rambler exterior

Stunning Rambler

Property Listing | Realtor's Site

Like-new condition! Located conveniently near markets and restaurants, easy access for commuting, once you get home you won’t want to leave! Private southern views from the screened porch.

Home exterior, sold

On Bald Eagle Lake

Property Listing | Realtor's Site

1.7 acres on Bald Eagle Lake! Enjoy spacious room sizes, main floor office, screened porch, 3 fireplaces and expansive deck lakeside for western sunset and lake viewing.