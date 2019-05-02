Hudson, WI

On St. Croix River

Unsurpassed quality and craftsmanship coupled with unique design nestled on the bluffs overlooking the St. Croix River! This is a legacy property that will stand the test of time.

Spectacular sunset views combined with main level living create the perfect home for longevity. Wonderful outdoor entertaining spaces and great landscaping down to the river.

Gorgeous Views

Gorgeous 3 bed, 4 bath home in Birkmose Park with spectacular views of the St. Croix river. Home features tons of windows, skylights, spacious kitchen, huge master bedroom with private master bath and large walk-in closet, sun room and more! $754,900

Open Builder

Crane Hill of Hudson is Hudson's newest luxury living neighborhood offering 5+ acre lots w/resident access to community pool. Enjoy a variety of dining options, fine arts, walking paths along the St. Croix River and more. Only 7 lots remaining! $200,000

St. Croix River Front

One-of-a-kind Bruce Lenzen soft contemporary prairie style home situated on a private 1.4 acre wooded lot. 810' of shared river frontage and a 28 acre preserve conservatory. $950,000

Luxury Estate Home

35 acres on White Eagle Golf Course, 8,816 finished sq.ft., gourmet kitchen, high-efficiency indoor pool, hot tub with dual sided gas fireplace and full bar. 7,200 sq.ft. heated outbuilding with 1,500 sq.ft. indoor sport court. Only 15 min drive to St. Paul! $1,777,000

180 Degrees

Look forward to coming home with 180° vistas! A home with the finest materials and no expense spared in this complete professional renovation. Intimate spaces for everyday comfort. Professional grade kitchen appliances for entertaining with space to congregate inside and house. Enjoy sunset bonfires while making lasting memories.