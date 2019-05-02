Hayward, WI

Round Lake

Custom full log 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home on this crystal clear lake. Warm and inviting with substantial remodeling in recent past including a gorgeous kitchen. Southeasterly views, sandy shoreline and a lakeside deck. $799,000

LCO

Southern exposure, easy elevation, a sandy shoreline and huge lake views are featured at this remodeled 4 bed, 3 bath cabin on this spectacular lake. Two master suites. $599,000

Grindstone

Stellar sunset views at this 3 bed, 3 bath cabin. Open floor plan, chef's kitchen with Viking appliances, bar in family room. Sleeps 12-14, includes finished bunk house. $735,000

LCO

Awe-inspiring lake and sunset views at this 3 to 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath fully remodeled home. Three private bedroom suites with like-new finishes throughout, and easy access to the swimmable shoreline. $1,075,000

Chippewa Flowage

Full log 6 bed, 6.5 bath home on the finest lot on the lake. Sandy beach with 424' of shoreline, island views, boat house and 40x60 pole barn. Excellent rental potential. $1,999,999

Spider Lake Golf Resort

Spider Lake Golf Resort is a complete turn-key operation. A nine hole golf course, par 36 plus 8, 2 bed, 2 bath lake view furnished condos. A total of 118 acres and 550' of beautiful shoreline on the Spider Lake Chain. All equipment included. $2,500,000

Osprey Lake

Immaculate, well-built 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom chalet on this crystal clear lake. Sunset views, swimmable shoreline, private location with no neighbor in sight. 5+ acres of land. $525,000

Round Lake

Five bedroom 1920's Northwoods-style lodge welcomes you with a grand 2-story great room and open floor plan. Large 1+ acre lot, 150' of sandy frontage on the clear lake. $525,000