Magnificent Family Home

Traditional all-brick custom built 2-story residence. Masterfully crafted featuring dignified interior spaces and a private serene setting perfect for entertaining. Exceptionally renovated. Professional neutral decor and pristine condition. $1,150,000

Impressive Brick Beauty

Meticulously maintained and recently renovated 2-story walkout designed for formal and informal entertaining inside and out. Dramatic 2-story foyer and impressive open staircase. New white center island kitchen open to casual living spaces. $999,900

Charles Cudd Remodel

Entertainer's home in Edina Highlands. Expansive open concept. Indoor sport court and game room off walk-out lower level. Separate guest suite with private entrance and elevator shaft.

Knoll Drive

Great home for an active lifestyle. Indoor sport court. Private upper level owner's suite. All bedrooms have separate baths. Large deck, patio and firepit area overlooks pond.

Country Club

Tudor style home on corner lot. Warm and inviting spaces with great light and modern amenities. Owner's suite, laundry and 3 bedrooms up. Mudroom adjacent to rare 3 car garage.

Ken Durr Built

Wooded .5 acre lot in Parkwood Knolls. Dramatic 2-story entry and vaulted great room. Main floor owner's suite. Beautifully landscaped lot, gardens and firepit. 2018 remodel.

Parkwood Knolls

One-of-a-kind new construction. Exquisite details and custom features throughout. Open plan with main level living. Lower level wine cellar, exercise room, and theater.

Landmark Property

Stately New England Colonial on a beautiful 1.2 acre site. Features 5 bedrooms, incredible mill work, main floor master suite, a white kitchen that opens to the family room, mudroom and studio!