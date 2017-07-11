Crooked Lake Estate

Nestled beneath towering pines, privacy abounds on 207’ of frontage on Crooked Lake. This stunning home boasts 4 bedrooms,4 bathrooms, 4,481 sq. ft. and large pole building. $850,000

Hanks Bay - Crooked Chain

Charming family compound. Sprawling 4 bedroom main home overlooks 250’ of hard sand, wraparound lakeside screened porch and deck, 2 garages, bunk house, lakeside boathouse. $800,000

Shirt Lake Peninsula

Legacy family compound. Over 1,000’ of level frontage, private peninsula, 3 bedrooms, unfinished lower level, lakeside deck,2 garages, guest quarters, and pole building. $545,000