Lake Life Remodeled

Property Listing | Realtor's Site

Location, Location, Location! This house is an entertainer’s dream on crystal clear Lake Pierson. Peace and serenity just 30 minutes to Minneapolis. Complete custom remodel by Mathews Vasek Construction. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, gourmet kitchen with open concept living and dining rooms. 1.1 acres and nearly 200’ of sandy lakeshore great for swimming, fi shing, boating, with a lawn perfect for games and BBQs. Cul-de-sac in front and a sun filled walk-out basement with wet bar, entertainment and dining space. $1,000,000