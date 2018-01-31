Bayfield, WI

Nautical Getaway

Property Listing | Realtor's Site

Imagine. A private drive through a pine forest. A lighthouse-themed retreat on 400' of Lake Superior shoreline. Majestic views of the Apostle Islands. Meticulously designed by renowned TEA2 Architects featuring stunning nautical details throughout. Complemented by a first-class boat barn with workshop/living/office space. Whimsical artist's quarters and sauna. Over fourteen acres with a picturesque trail leading to the quaint, seaside village of Bayfield. Imagine? Or... experience! $2,250,000