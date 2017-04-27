The Diamond Event at Wixon Jewelers

The Diamond Event is your opportunity to explore an extraordinary selection of diamond jewelry from the world’s leading designers. If you’re searching for the perfect engagement ring, a wedding or anniversary band or have always wanted to re-style your diamond into a fabulous new setting, this is the event for you! Now is the time to get the diamond you’ve always dreamed of!
Special Pricing
For these two days only, receive special event pricing on our entire collection of top-quality diamonds, engagement rings and diamond jewelry!
Expanded Collections
Our exceptional collections will be expanded to showcase an incredible selection of new styles and distinctive designs, including an exclusive collection of exotic pink and fancy colored diamonds.
Friday, May 5 | 10am - 6pm
Saturday, May 6 | 10am - 6pm
Wixon Jewelers
9955 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55420
952-881-8862
www.wixonjewelers.com