The Diamond Event at Wixon Jewelers

The Diamond Event is your opportunity to explore an extraordinary selection of diamond jewelry from the world’s leading designers. If you’re searching for the perfect engagement ring, a wedding or anniversary band or have always wanted to re-style your diamond into a fabulous new setting, this is the event for you! Now is the time to get the diamond you’ve always dreamed of!

Special Pricing

For these two days only, receive special event pricing on our entire collection of top-quality diamonds, engagement rings and diamond jewelry!

Expanded Collections

Our exceptional collections will be expanded to showcase an incredible selection of new styles and distinctive designs, including an exclusive collection of exotic pink and fancy colored diamonds.

Friday, May 5 | 10am - 6pm

Saturday, May 6 | 10am - 6pm

Wixon Jewelers

9955 Lyndale Ave S

Minneapolis, MN 55420

952-881-8862

www.wixonjewelers.com

Learn more!