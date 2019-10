Submissions are in and now it's time to vote!

How it works:

The photo that gets the most votes paws down will win the title of Twin Cities Top Dog! Voting begins October 26th and ends November 2nd. Voting is limited to once per day. The winner will be announced after voting has ended.

The prizes:

The winning pup will receive a gift basket from Craft & Crew, as well as their photo featured in Mpls.St.Paul Magazine!

Sponsored by:

× HTML img Tag

By participating in this contest you agree to the Official Rules.