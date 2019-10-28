Cutest Dog Contest Rules

It’s time to crown the Twin Cities Cutest Dog! Submit a pic of your four-legged friend and you could win fun prizes for you and your pooch. Short, tall, big and small - we want to see ‘em all! Enter your pet to be voted the Twin Cities Cutest Dog!

How it works:

From October 14th - October 25th, submit your photos using the link here. One submission per person. Each submission fee is $10, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Pause 4 Paws.

The photo that gets the most votes paws down will win the title of Twin Cities Top Dog! Voting begins October 26th and ends November 2nd. The winner will be announced after voting has ended.

ENTER HERE

The prizes:

The winning pup will receive a gift basket from Craft & Crew, as well as their photo featured in Mpls.St.Paul Magazine!

Sponsored by:

× HTML img Tag

By participating in this contest you agree to the Official Rules.