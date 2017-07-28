Purchase tickets!

General Tour Times

Thursday – Sunday

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tickets: $10 online

Tickets also available for purchase at the door: $10

$5 tickets available at ticket outlet locations: To Be Announced

Special Events Tickets

Culinary Evenings: Love food, wine and design? Join Mpls.St.Paul Magazine wine writer Bill Coy for a memorable evening in the Showcase Home kitchen. Take an ASID MN designer-led tour of the home and enjoy exciting food and wine pairings by guest chefs from local restaurants.

Tickets: $80

October 23rd, October 30th, November 6th | 6-9 pm

Wine & Design Nights: Tour the Showcase Home with a small group and enjoy delicious wine pairings throughout the evening.

Tickets: $40

October 25th, November 1st, November 8th | 6 – 8:30 pm

Designer-Led Tours: Tour the Showcase Home with an ASID MN designer and get insights, ideas, and tips of space planning on selecting furnishings, fabrics, paint colors, accessories, and more.

Tickets: $35

Thursdays, 10 - 11:30 am

Contributions or gifts to the Minnesota Chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers (“ASID MN”) and the 2017 ASID MN Showcase Home are not tax deductible.