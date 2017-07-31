Frequently Asked Questions

Q: When is the home open for tours?
A: The house is open for tours Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.—4 p.m.
Q: Where can I purchase tickets?
A: Tickets are available at the door or online at mspmag.com/hometour for $10. You can also purchase tickets at the posted outlets.
Q: Do you offer guided tours?
A: There are no guided tours during the regular hours of the Showcase Home tour. However, we do offer designer-led tours on Tuesdays at 10 AM. You can learn more about designer-led tours and purchase your tickets in the Purchase Tickets tab.
Q: Can I bring my stroller inside the home?
A: Unfortunately, strollers are not permitted inside the home for safety reasons.
Q: Can I bring my wheel chair inside the home?
A: Unfortunately, the home is not wheelchair accessible.
Q: Can I bring food or drink inside the home?
A: We're sorry, food and beverages are not permitted inside of the home.
Q: May I take photos or video inside of the home?
A: Yes. The hashtag is #MNShowcaseHome
Q: Is there parking available?
A: Limited street parking is available. Please be aware of signs that post parking restrictions.