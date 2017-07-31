Non-Profit Partner

Smile Network International is a Minnesota-based global non-profit, humanitarian organization that provides life-altering, reconstructive surgeries and related healthcare services to impoverished children born with cleft lips and palates in developing countries.

Smile Network International conducts surgical missions abroad to impart dignity and quality of life to individuals whose medical needs may otherwise go untreated. In a timespan of just 45 minutes and for $500, Smile Network is able to provide a child with the gift of a new smile thorough a life-changing surgery. Since 2003, Smile Network has provided 3,500 hundred surgeries in 11 countries on five continents with the support of volunteer medical teams, local volunteers and donors who give of their time, talent, and resources. For more information go to smilenetwork.org or call 612-377-1800