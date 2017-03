More than 225 top contemporary jewelry, clothing, furniture, and home décor artists from across the country will gather under one roof. It’s your chance to touch, feel, and explore high-quality American craft and meet the makers behind the fabulous work. This is the American Craft Council’s only Midwest show — a must-attend for craft lovers.

When: April 7: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. | April 8: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | April 9: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: St. Paul RiverCentre

