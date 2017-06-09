Paradise Found: White Bear Lake

× Expand Photographs courtesy of Tally's Dockside and C.G. Hooks BBQ Aerial View of Tally's in White Bear Lake

Driving through White Bear Lake in the summer, savory smoked barbecue permeates the air before Tally’s Dockside & C.G. Hooks BBQ is even in view. Every year, Tally’s fires up its meat smoker and tables fill with hungry patrons awaiting a plate of its famous Memphis-style barbecue—sauce on the side. “If you’re doing barbecue right, you don’t need the sauce,” says Keith Dehnert, who owns Tally’s Dockside & C.G. Hooks BBQ with his wife, Jan.

Everyone in the area knows about Tally’s, which opened in 1939 around the time when notorious gangsters like Al Capone and Ma Barker sought refuge in the area’s lake homes, and it’s been a city staple ever since. Owners Keith and Jan are former professional water-skiers who bought Tally’s in 1990 from the restaurant’s fourth owners in hopes of transforming it into a lakeside vacation spot. “We’re entertainers and we know the hospitality business, so having a place like Tally’s gives us both,” says Jan. That savvy combination inspired the couple to add dinner cruises on the lake with a guided history tour. C.G. Hooks is where you’ll find a full-service restaurant and bar, and Tally’s, the boathouse, focuses on the marina and boat rentals—but locals refers to both places as Tally’s for short.

They also added a tiki bar on the patio with tropical drinks like the Key West margarita, Tally’s Hurricane, and flavored mojitos. They’ve added a robust lineup of live music every week on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. While not the meat of their business, they’ve also created a full-service marina where boats can dock on the slip for the night or the season. They rent fishing and pontoon boats, as well as kayaks and paddleboards. And there’s a full-service dock where you can enjoy the tastes of Tally’s without leaving the boat.

“We’ve even had seaplanes land and come up to our dock,” Jan says of White Bear Lake’s seaport landing.

Tally’s employs a loyal young staff of about 50 each summer, most of whom come back every year until they graduate from college. “We’re starting to hire the kids of our first employees when we started this place,” laughs Jan. “It’s a little crazy to think about, but we really do foster a little community here. We are busy and we hustle to get the work done, but we also want the staff to enjoy their summer. On their downtime we let them use the boats and have fun, too.”

When Tally’s closes for the season, the Dehnerts head south where they can stay close to water and learn about the latest trends, products, and food to bring back to Tally’s the following May. Look for updated paddleboards and a new fleet of deluxe pontoons this season. Some things, though, will never change. “The barbecue is just how we like it, that’s never going to change,” says Keith, who has a secret dry rub recipe he swears is worth the drive out. “Memphis style is not smothered in sauce; some people cover up the meat they barbecue in sauce. I barbecue by keeping the meat exposed. We start with the high-quality Minnesota or Iowa-raised meat, and make our own sauces on the side so they can have it on the side as a dipping sauce versus covered in it.”

Keeping it local is important to the Dehnerts, who have a relationship with the farmers that supply their meat—ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, and chicken. They also use Minnesota vodka, local craft beers, and rich ice cream from Madison, Wisconsin. Check out Firkin Fridays, where craft beers are paired with different barbecue dishes. New craft beers are tapped each week, and select limited-edition brews are on the menu.

On September 10, Tally’s is hosting its first-ever Blues Festival in conjunction with White Bear Township Day. Five blues bands are invited; there will be a barbecue rib contest, plus IPA, stout, and a home-brew beer contest. 4440 Lake Ave. S., 651-429-2633, cghooks.com