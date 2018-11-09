YWCA Takes Aim at Opportunity Gap with Preschool Scholarships

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for





A good education is part of the American dream. It is a steppingstone to doing meaningful work, owning a home and creating financial stability for a family. For some parents, the best thing they can do for their children is to get a good education themselves.

That was the challenge that Addisu and Barissa faced when they immigrated to Minnesota from Ethiopia with their son, Hakim, in 2012. Their American dream involved pursuing their own education—he in software development, she in nursing—so they could attain all the benefits and opportunities that come with learning marketable skills.

But two years later, with the birth of their second son, Abel, they began to fear that their American dream was sliding out of reach. They couldn’t afford quality preschool for Abel and higher education for themselves.

One option was to give up their studies and work at low-wage jobs until Abel was old enough for kindergarten. But they knew that choice wasn’t optimal. Without preschool, Abel was likely to fall behind his peers in social skills and learning the basics of letters and numbers.

“My wish for my kids is that they can reach their maximum,” Addisu says, echoing any parent’s dream. That’s when Addisu and Barissa found YWCA Minneapolis Early Childhood Education program and took a tour of the Hubbs Center for Lifelong Learning.

It was eye-opening. Here was a safe, nurturing place where Abel could learn and grow. Better yet, the family qualified for a Learn and Grow Scholarship that allowed them to enroll Abel in the YWCA preschool program, where 94 percent of children end up meeting rigorous early learning standards for school readiness. Abel has flourished there.

“He loves it,” Addisu says. “He learned how to socialize and how to share. They learn to write their words and numbers. Because of his time at YWCA Minneapolis, when he starts kindergarten, he will be ready.”

The Learn and Grow Scholarship also allowed Addisu and Barissa to continue their education. “Without it, one of us would have to stay home,” Addisu says. “Child care is very expensive, and the scholarship covers 60 percent of the cost, so it really means a lot to us.”

Equity in Early Education

Each year, YWCA Minneapolis Children’s Centers serve 650 children in their nationally accredited and Four-Star Parent Aware-rated programs. It’s part of the work YWCA Minneapolis has been doing for more than 125 years to create opportunities to address social injustice, especially with regard to race and gender.

YWCA Minneapolis’ anti-bias learning approach grew from that commitment to equity. It focuses on social, emotional, cognitive and physical development, with a goal of eliminating educational disparities particularly for children of color in the community.

A 2018 study by Minnesota Compass found that by third grade, only 38.6 percent of students of color in Minnesota are meeting reading standards, compared to 66.1 percent of their white counterparts. Over time, this gap takes a huge toll in graduation rates and other measures of success. Without a preschool scholarship, Abel might have fallen into that opportunity gap.

YWCA Minneapolis offers more than $200,000 in scholarships each year to children whose families live in low-income households, especially families of color and single mothers, who need child care support to maintain employment.

More Scholarships Needed

Like Addisu and Barissa, all parents want the best opportunities for their children,

but tuition for early childhood education is a barrier for those who live close to the poverty line. The state of Minnesota has two programs that provide partial funding for early childhood education, but there can be a waitlist for support.

That is why the demand for Learn and Grow Scholarships has grown. Simply put, the Scholarship Fund connects children to early learning opportunities. Over the next three years, YWCA Minneapolis has a goal of raising funds for at least 125 scholarships each year to provide consistent, high-quality education to preschoolers.

In addition to its early childhood programs, YWCA Minneapolis serves more than 30,000 people each year with programs and advocacy that advance diversity and inclusion, further race and gender equity and improve health and wellness.

For more information on the Learn and Grow Scholarship Fund, and to donate, visit the YWCA Minneapolis website, where you can also learn about the YWCA’s mission to eliminate racism; empower women and girls; and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.