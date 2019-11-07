YWCA Minneapolis Afterschool Programs Give Today’s Youth A Brighter Future

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for





The prospect of coming home after school to spend the hours watching TV, playing videogames, and snacking until parents come home from work sounds like a dream to most kids. But those hours are ripe with potential that carry far greater implications than whether or not kids are hungry enough to finish their broccoli.

Decades of research show that kids who attend afterschool programs go on to obtain better school attendance, earn higher grades, and are more likely to pursue higher education. However, limited availability and high demand make it challenging for parents to find high-quality afterschool opportunities for their children.

One Open Door Leads to More

For many families, the school day ends just a couple of hours before the workday. But for those with two working parents, that in-between time can look considerably different. Growing up in St. Paul, Suney Yang was among the 200,000 Minnesota students who spent time after school unsupervised. Her parents, immigrants from Laos, both worked multiple jobs to provide for their family of eight.

Things changed in sixth grade when Suney had the opportunity to attend a YWCA Minneapolis Girls and Youth summer program through the Beacon Learning Center at Hmong International Academy (HIA).

“I remember having so much fun making friends and having lots of new experiences that shaped my life,” Suney recalls. The summer program included hands-on workshops in science, writing, and botany, along with camping, swimming, and other outdoor activities—opportunities that children of immigrants aren’t often exposed to.

“What I learned stuck with me and helped me in my decision-making along the way,” she says.

The Girls and Youth program would go on to shape Suney’s future far more than she could’ve predicted that summer: a current student at Minneapolis Community and Technical College, Suney’s made the return to Girls and Youth, marking a full-circle journey. This time, as an instructor for the same HIA program she attended. She works with middle schoolers and runs the Leadership Team, giving young people the opportunity to design and carry out their own projects with community impact.

“I am thrilled to be back as a staff member to help kids get the most out of life,” Suney says. She relishes her role as a trusted adult and mentor for her students. “No one tells you how hard growing up can be,” she explains. “Afterschool is when children can discover their passions in a safe space with a nutritious meal. I encourage all of my kids to think for themselves, work hard for what they want, and never give up on their dreams.”

Afterschool Programs with Life-Changing Potential

As one of the largest providers of high-quality afterschool programs in the Twin Cities, YWCA Minneapolis is uniquely positioned to bridge the opportunity gaps that exist for the city’s underserved young people. Of the 1,200 students who participate in Girls and Youth programs every year, 96 percent are youth of color and 91 percent live in low-income households.

The Beacon Learning Center program Suney Yang attended is just one of six research-based Girls and Youth programs YWCA Minneapolis offers to live out its mission of eliminating racism and promoting gender equity. Other programs focus on academic success, healthy relationships, leadership skills, financial literacy, and mentorship. Some programs are girls-only, while others are co-ed.

And the proof is in the numbers: 96 percent of students who participate in Girls and Youth programming state their intention to graduate from high school, and 93 percent are planning to pursue post-secondary education. Louise, a current Girls and Youth program participant, says “I no longer feel like it’s simply me against the world. Now I feel as if it’s me changing the world.”

However, for every student attending an afterschool program, another student is waiting for an opening. Nearly 150,000 Minnesota K-12 students are on waitlists for afterschool programs. While the demand for programming grows, government and foundation funding is dwindling.

To meet this growing need, YWCA Minneapolis aims to raise $400,000 to give young people in Minneapolis access to life-changing skills, support, and mentorship that would otherwise remain out of reach.

