7 Twin Cities Yoga Classes for Kids and Families

With three locations throughout the Twin Cities, Blooma has weekday classes for toddlers to 12-year-olds. Kids can grow in strength and flexibility while also developing better concentration, mindfulness, and relationships with others. Single classes are $12. Register online. blooma.com

A studio just for kids, Learning Tree offers drop-in classes two Saturdays per month that focus on learning yoga basics, as well as core values and exploring the world through music and reading. Six-week parent/child sessions are also taught at various points throughout the year. Single classes are $11. Register online. learningtreeyoga.com

Parents and kids can practice yoga side-by-side in this hour-long Saturday morning class centered around health, well-being, and fun. Connect with others while engaging in games, activities, and learning ways to integrate fitness into everyday life. Single classes are $10. Register online. healthwisestudio.com

Saturday mornings are for cultivating calmness and confidence in this class designed especially for kids. Each class is unique, so kids can come expecting to learn something new each time. Adult classes happen during the kids’ class, which makes it the perfect time to drop off your child while you get some yoga time in as well. Single classes are $12. Register online. minnesotapoweryoga.com

Kids running wild? Yoga Calm is a weekly class that focuses on emotional wellness and personal awareness. Parents can enjoy a Vinyasa class at the same time. Also, this April and May, Tula is offering a Healthy Bodies & Minds series for families in partnership with The Emily Program Foundation. This four-week course teaches yoga basics, healthy eating, and stress management. Single classes are by donation. Register online. tulayogawellness.com

Offering themed classes in five-week sessions, kids ages 5–9 can learn healthy ways to move their bodies along with participating in themed activities, such as planting seeds and watching them grow throughout the April–May session. Drop-ins are available for summer classes. Full sessions are $45. Single summer classes are $10. Register online. yogagardenmpls.com

With parachutes, props, and playtime at the ready, this studio offers classes for different age groups, focusing on learning different poses and breathing techniques while also prioritizing fun. Special classes offered just for girls ages 11–15 teach the importance of health and wellness as well as cultivate friendships in an encouraging community. Single classes are $10. Register online. yogasanctuarympls.com