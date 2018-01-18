Winter Olympics for Kids

× Expand Photo courtesy of Red Bull Crashed Ice Crashed Ice Saint Paul 2018 Sidney O'Keefe of the United States, Junko Yamamoto of Japan, Tamara Kajah of Canada and Jenna Westerham of the United States compete during the finals of Women at the third stage of the ATSX Ice Cross Downhill World Championship at the Red Bull Crashed Ice in Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States on February 4, 2017.

With the Super Bowl underway in our backyard, it can be easy to overlook the 2018 Winter Olympics that are happening in Pyeongchang, South Korea this February. Here are some ways to celebrate winter sports and keep the spirit of the Olympics alive. Red Bull Crashed Ice 2018: St. Paul January 19–20 One of the most popular winter sports events returns to the Twin Cities. All ages are welcome to come and experience the action of this exciting race to the finish. Ticket prices vary, 6-10 p.m., Cathedral of St. Paul, 239 Selby Ave, St. Paul WinterFest January 20 Watch and try out a variety of winter sports, including cross-country skiing and fat tire biking. Best kid bet: Snowshoe the park trails for free. $7 per vehicle or free with vehicle permit, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lake Elmo Park Reserve, 1515 Keats Ave. N., Lake Elmo, 651-430-8370 Learn to Curl at the U.S. Olympic Training Center January 21–February 24 Kids and adults ages 7 and older can learn the sport of curling where the Olympians do. Learn the rules and strategy, then play a game on the ice. $25 per person, 10 a.m. – noon, Four Seasons Curling Club, Fogerty Arena, 9250 Lincoln St. NE., Blaine, 763-780-3328 Olympic Challenge January 27 The Figure Skating Club of Minneapolis is celebrating National Skating Month and the Winter Olympics with a free, all-ages skating event and open house. Register online in advance to reserve your spot, and BYO skates. 9:45-11 a.m., Augsburg University Ice Arena, 2323 Riverside Ave., Mpls. Student Showcase: Winter Olympics February 10 Watch high-flying students from Twin Cities Trapeze Center perform a Winter Olympics-themed show. $5 per person, 6 p.m., Twin Cities Trapeze Center, 719 Minnehaha Avenue E. St. Paul, 651-262-9477 Special Olympics Minnesota: 2018 Alpine Skiing & Snowboarding Qualifier February 11 Special Olympics hopefuls will hit the slopes to compete for a spot in the state meet on March 4. 12 noon – 5 p.m., Afton Alps, 6600 Peller Ave. S., Hastings, 651-436-5245 School Release Day: Winter Olympics February 16 Kids can try their hand at a variety of winter Olympic sports and make an Olympic-themed craft to take home. 2-4 p.m., Whittier Recreation Center, 425 W. 26th St., Mpls. 612-370-4966