Why You Should Try Sleepaway Camp and What to Expect

I went to sleepaway camp for the first time three years ago, and it was one of the best decisions I ever made. I went to YMCA’s Camp Icaghowan, which is only about an hour and a half’s drive from the Twin Cities, in a beautiful 120-acre wooded setting near Amery, Wisconsin. The camp is 109 years old, and it feels like a place out of a movie. Set on a lake, it has the classic cabins with bunks and a dining hall.

I was really nervous about it, but luckily my risk-taking paid off. One of the things I was fearing the first time I went was sleeping far away from home and my family. I think this fear is shared by a lot of kids but, luckily, it’s really not a problem. It helps that a lot of them are in the same boat you are, and it especially helps if you go with a friend you know.

I was also nervous about not having my phone or any other electronics for the whole week, since they’re a major part of my life. But I found that I really didn’t need them since there was always something to do and explore. At most camps, you also won’t have any contact with your family. For most kids, this isn’t a major concern. It seemed like the kids who had a harder time being away from home felt much better about it if their parents sent them something in the mail. (Hint to any parents reading this.)

One thing that was really great and unexpected was how it felt like I was part of a family. I got to know my counselors and cabin mates so well by the end that I wasn’t away from my family, I really just made a new one. All the corny games and chants really are just to bring everyone together and create a joyous atmosphere. For these reasons I would highly recommend trying to remain open and expect some weird traditions.

I would also highly recommend going with a friend or someone you know, especially if it’s your first time. This will help with being comfortable in a new environment and give you someone to talk to. You will make new friends, that’s a guarantee, but having someone I knew there with me the first time I went really helped me understand the camp experience. For your first time, I would recommend going for a week. I did that and it was just right for me. In the other two years I’ve gone since then, I have done the same one-week session. This has been right for me, but I know many kids go for two weeks their second year and enjoy it quite a bit.

Lastly, I’d like to just say that everyone is scared at first, and maybe has seen movies and heard things about camps, but really it’s a bunch of kids having fun without a care in the world.

Simon, 13, is an eighth-grader at Oak Grove Middle School in Bloomington. He loves to bike, and speaks Russian fluently.