The Handbook of Adventurous Parenting: Dynamos

Hang Out

Tucked between Eat Street Social and Icehouse, and set back just far enough from Nicollet that you might not even notice it’s there, is one of the tallest indoor climbing facilities in North America, Vertical Endeavors Minneapolis.Measuring 60 feet at its zenith, and with more than 28,000 square feet of total climbing area, there’s a route for everyone in the fam. Swing by to free climb or take a lesson and they’ll show you the ropes. Sign up kids as young as 6 for one of the half-day winter camps, like the one on February 20.

Climbing is hard work, so take advantage of your Eat Street perch and head to Pho Tau Bay for a bowl of pho. Kids love the hearty Vietnamese rice noodle soup, and with 20 pho offerings on the menu, you’re sure to find just the right dish for everyone at the table.

Bonus Climb: There’s also a Vertical Endeavors St. Paul, just off of Phalen Boulevard on the city’s East Side. At 35 feet, its tallest wall is just a little more than half of Minneapolis’s monster, but with more than 18,000 square feet of climbing surface, it’s no slouch. To protein pack for that climb, hit Tongue In Cheek for pork belly and grits.

Think Outside the Box

Three urban outdoor adventures that'll make you feel like you're a million miles from town.

1. Snowshoe Fort Snelling: Fort Snelling State Park might be right next to the airport, but its epic perch on the Minnesota River makes it seem like it's worlds away. The fort itself is closed in winter, but the 3,700-acre park is open for biz with $6 snowshoe rentals and free geocaching gear, plus free events (Knot tying! Bluebird seminars! Maple syrup making!) almost every weekend.

2. Skijor Theodore Wirth: The chalet at Theodore Wirth Regional Park is downright magical in the winter, and its snowy recreation arsenal is wide-ranging enough to ensure you’ve got plenty of reasons to use it. The sledding hill is legit (and free), plus there are snowboarding lessons, snowshoeing, winter biking, cross-country skiing, and, most importantly, skijoring (cross-country skiing with your dog). Post-Skijoring slices: Venture slightly farther north to the always-wacky Pig Ate My Pizza. While the kids enjoy cheese pizza and free refills on lemonade, you can get an avant-garde meat board with beef tartare with a perfectly delicate raw quail’s egg, fresh hot chiccarones in pimiento powder, and squid-ink profiteroles.

3. Ski Como Park: St. Paul has its very own downhill ski area (take that, Minneapolis!). And what Como Park Ski Center lacks in size (it has 15 skiable acres accessible by two total rope tows), it makes up for in charm (they affectionately refer to their 150-foot vertical drop as Mt. Como) and affordability ($12/juniors, $15/adults). Through most of February, check out Family Fun Nights on Fridays from 5–10 pm—families of up to five members can ski or board with rentals for $60.

× Expand Sledding illustration

Hang On!

Great Sledding slopes made even better by their proximity to cozy post-hill snacking.

1. The natural bowl that causes every run at Lyndale Farmstead Park to come together in a living room–sized landing zone makes for sledding that’s as epically fun as it is dangerous. Celebrate surviving with pot pie or hot dish by the fire at Harriet’s Inn just a couple blocks east on Lyndale.

2. St. Paul’s premier neighborhood sled shred is Merriam Park. There are no super-steeps, just good old cruisers. When you’re finally ready to park the sled, head a couple blocks south for Blucys at The Blue Door Pub on Selby.

3. Kenwood Park has hills that run the figurative gamut from greens to double blacks. After, head to The Kenwood, where soul-warming dishes like butternut squash soup and kimchi with fried tofu await on the afternoon snack menu.

Strike Out

Pick a lane at these urban alleys.

Elsie's

Northeast's neighborhood roller, Elsie's has 16 lanes with all the modern trappings, cosmic bowling every night, and sturdy grub.

Town Hall Lanes

Town Hall Brewery's East Nokomis bowling alley Town Hall Lanes is choice. Come for the 10 high-tech lanes; stay for the upscale bar fare and world-class Town Hall suds/root beer.

RanHam Bowling Center

Sure, Mac-Groveland's RanHam is in a basement and only has eight kinda-shabby lanes, but it's owned by the guys from The Nook upstairs and serves their epic burgers, so it is thereby worth it.

Bryant-Lake Bowl

With all the awesome stuff going in there (vital theater space, solid bar/restaurant), it's easy to forget that Uptown's Bryant-Lake Bowl is, at its core, eight kinda slanted lanes worth a roll.

Memory Lanes

Known for its rock shows and events like Lebowski Fest, Seward's Memory Lanes shines with 30 championship lanes and hand-tossed thin-crust pizza that also comes by the slice.

