Where Are All The Minnesotans? Captures Our Love of Winter

× Expand Photo courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Press Where Are All the Minnesotans?

Long winters are what separate the true Minnesotans from our fair-weather friends. Those who dream in ice skates and snow forts are rewarded all season long with crisp air and fluffy piles of snowflakes. The ice makes us feel alive. Local author and lifelong winter enthusiast Karlyn Coleman knows this better than anyone. Her first picture book, Where Are All The Minnesotans?, tells the tale of a special kind of grit and disregard to cold: that of the Minnesotan children. She caught up with us recently about her own chilly childhood, the process of writing her first children’s book, and what happens when a winter-loving Minnesotan grows up. What inspired you to write the book? I’ve lived my whole life in Minnesota. I just remember going outside to play while growing up, when all you had to do was dress warm and you could have fun. I always thought we were kind of gritty people in Minnesota. The grandma in the book is just like my grandma. I can hear her answering “Nooo!” in a very Minnesotan accent when responding to the book’s question, “Is it too cold to go outside?” It can be cold, but your grandma and mom can still send you outside to play. There were never any excuses. My relatives and grandparents all had farms in Princeton, where you had to go outside. What were you like as a Minnesotan kid? I have all these funny pictures of me during the winters, dressed warmly on my grandparents’ farms. I’m in a big purple snowsuit, sitting at the very top on this big mountain of snow. My favorite memories are of climbing this mountain of snow, sledding, being outside. It’s funny because I have two teenage boys that are so annoyed that it’s still 65 degrees outside in October. They’re both hockey players and they just want snow. They can’t wait for it to get cold again. What were your favorite activities? I think my favorite was to just dig into the piles of snow and make forts. We’d go out there forever, and sometimes my mom would bring us out hot chocolate. I grew up with four girls, so we’d make these snow houses and sit out there forever. The kite flying [in the book] is totally true, too. We live by Lake Harriet, and I grew up on a pond, and frozen lakes are just the best places to fly kites. There’s nothing for them to get caught in. Do you still spend a lot of time outside? Yes! Now, I cross country ski, and I have hockey players, so we go skating and sledding. We live right by Minnehaha Creek, and there’s lots of sledding around here. There are a couple great hills by Cedar and Minnehaha Creek. Our Christmas tradition is to go hiking by Minnehaha Falls, because it’s so gorgeous in the winter. It freezes into this beautiful blue. I lived in California for four years and my friends still don’t understand how I crave snow and the change of seasons. You have a few books for adults and young readers. Why haven’t you written a picture book until now? I have kids and nieces and nephews, and I’ve taught as a substitute teacher, and whenever I have to teach kindergarteners or first graders I tell them stories. They love when I make them up. My teaching career, and my time with my own kids, showed me they love when you tell them a story. That’s their favorite thing in the world. I’d make up these funny mischief stories that just came naturally to me. I’m not an artist like Carrie [Hartman, the book’s illustrator], so I didn’t think I could do it. I didn’t understand that you write the story, and the illustrator that you don’t really talk to takes your words and make the pictures. It’s kind of a beautiful thing. The things she captured are just gorgeous. One last thing: How cold is too cold for you? Well, they closed the schools for days a few years ago, I think, and around day three of 30 below we were all going a little nutty. But we did have fun with it; we boiled water, threw it into the air, and watched it come down. There were also a few years where we made our own skating rink in our front yard. We embraced it. In some cases, when it’s too cold, it’s awesome. Karlyn Coleman and Carrie Hartman will host a book release party at 10:30 a.m. on October 28 at Red Balloon Bookshop. 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-224-8320, redballoonbookshop.com