What’s New for Families at the State Fair

Great Big Wheel. The tallest traveling Ferris wheel in North America (at 156 feet tall!) lets six people sit together in enclosed gondola to survey the whole fairground area and beyond. Southwest corner of Randall Ave. and Cooper St., open daily from 9 a.m.-11 p.m., $5 per rider. Hands-On Ag Literacy. Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom is offering ag-themed crafts and activities, like making living necklaces with real germinating seeds. Agriculture Horticulture Building, 1-3 p.m. August 24, 26, 28, and September 2. Dress a Sheep Contest. Sheep make good costume partners, right? Teams of up to four people (plus a sheep) will have 10 minutes to create a group costume—and the audience will help judge. Baaaa-all right! Sheep barn, August 27, 11 a.m. New Eco Experience activities. Kick Gas Safety Town will teach kids traffic laws, what to do if they encounter safety hazards, and how to walk safely around their neighborhoods. Plus, remember last year’s 15-foot Paul Bunyan? This year, it’ll be able to speak to remind everyone that Minnesotans throw away about 12 grocery carts of clothing and textiles every minute. Will it be cool or terrifying? TBD. Progress Center, open daily from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Clown Around. Tots can go up, down, and all around on the new rainbow-colored Kidway ride. Kidway, open daily 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m. There are also more than 30 new merchandise vendors (check out Bunnies and Bows for personalized pillowcases and Nikki’s Halos for flower headbands with custom ribbons). Plus, check out the 31 new foods—including maple cream nitro cold press to help parents keep up.